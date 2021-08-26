Poll shows wide differences in opinion by news consumption

WASHINGTON — Our latest NBC News poll continues to show an enormous divide in opinion by how Americans get their news — either conservative media, liberal media, social media and those who still get their news from broadcast TV and newspapers.

Check out these numbers:

Biden job approval

All adults: 49 precent

Among those who get their news from conservative media: 24 percent

Among those who get news from liberal media: 69 percent

Among those who get news from newspapers/broadcast TV (not cable or social media): 60 percent

Among those who get news from social media: 47 percent

Approval of Biden’s Covid handling

All: 53 percent

Conservative media: 30 percent

Liberal media: 73 percent

Newspapers/broadcast: 63 percent

Social media: 50 percent

Approval of Biden’s economic handling

All: 47 percent

Conservative media: 24 percent

Liberal media: 65 percent

Newspapers/broadcast: 52 percent

Social media: 46 percent

Approval of Biden’s Afghanistan handling

All: 25 percent

Conservative media: 12 percent

Liberal media: 37 percent

Newspapers/broadcast: 29 percent

Social media: 20 percent

Fauci favorable rating

All: 40 percent

Conservative media: 17 percent

Liberal media: 57 percent

Newspapers/broadcast: 56 percent

Social media: 33 percent

Congressional preference

All: D+1

Conservative media: R+56

Liberal media: D+45

Newspapers/broadcast: D+19

Social media: D+2

Already received Covid vaccine

All: 69 percent

Conservative media: 60 percent

Liberal media: 79 percent

Newspapers/broadcast: 78 percent

Social media: 65 percent

Worst still to come with Covid

All: 42 percent

Conservative media: 34 percent

Liberal media: 56 percent

Newspapers/broadcast: 44 percent

Social media: 41 percent

Jan 6 was act of terrorism

All: 52 percent

Conservative media: 29 percent

Liberal media: 69 percent

Newspapers/broadcast: 58 percent

Social media: 52 percent

It’s a chicken-or-egg question: What came first — the media Americans are getting that are informing their views?

Or did they already have these views first — and they decided to get their news from them as a result?

Or it is a combination of the two?

Profound — and fatal — consequences

Regardless of what came first, this news silo-ing also has profound — even fatal — consequences during a pandemic.

Look at these additional numbers, per the MTP Daily team. (Note: the Covid numbers come from the New York Times county data, as of Wednesday night.)

Highest infection rates

County/Cases Per 100k/2020 margin

Cook, Ga. — 303 (Trump +40) Pierce, Ga. — 238 (Trump +75) Crockett, Tenn. — 233 (Trump +54) Wayne, Miss. — 225 (Trump +27) Hancock, Miss. — 220 (Trump +56) Clarke, Miss. — 218 (Trump +30) Dimmit, Texas — 217 (Biden +24) Berrien, Ga. — 211 (Trump +67) Tift, Ga. — 210 (Trump +34) Brantley, Ga. — 209 (Trump +81) Emanuel, Ga. — 202 (Trump +39) Clay, Ky. 202 — (Trump +77) Prentiss, Miss. — 200 (Trump +58) George, Miss. — 193 (Trump +77) Magoffin, Ky. — 191 (Trump +54) McIntosh, Ga. — 190 (Trump +21) Lanier, Ga. — 189 (Trump +42) Jones, Miss. —188 (Trump +42) Columbia, Fla. — 187 (Trump +45) Glynn, Ga. — 186 (Trump +23) Dodge, Ga. — 186 (Trump +46) Pearl River, Miss. — 185 (Trump +64) Perry, Miss. — 185 (Trump +53) Del Norte, Calif. — 185 (Trump +16) Marion, Tenn. — 185 (Trump +51) Lauderdale, Tenn. — 182 (Trump +28) Ben Hill, Ga. — 175 (Trump +26) Hardee, Fla. — 172 (Trump +45) Jackson, Ky. — 171 (Trump +79) Knox, Ind. — 171 (Trump +47)

Fastest growing infection rates

County/14-Day Increase/2020 Margin

Mackinac, Mich.: +2,643 percent (Trump +24) Meade, S.D.: +1,540 percent (Trump +48) Lawrence, S.D.: +1,520 percent (Trump +31) Butte, S.D.: +1,050 percent (Trump +58) Mineral, W.V.: +718 percent (Trump +57) Emery, Utah: +717 percent (Trump +74) Washington, Idaho: +700 percent (Trump +58) Poweshiek, Iowa: +700 percent (Trump +13) Taylor, Wisc.: +650 percent (Trump +47) Page, Iowa: +571 percent (Trump +43)

When you put together these two different sets of numbers — the political differences by media, the Covid infection rates — it tells quite the story.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

26,203: The number of new coronavirus cases Florida reported Wednesday, yet again breaking its single-day case record (which was most recently set on Aug. 12).

38,393,932: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 167,681 since yesterday morning.)

636,221: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 1,524 since yesterday morning).

364,842,701: The number of vaccine doses administered in the U.S., per the CDC. (That’s 926,909 since yesterday morning.)

51.7 percent: The share of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, per the CDC.

62.7 percent: The share of all American adults at least 18 years of age who are fully vaccinated, per CDC.

13,400: The approximate number of people evacuated from Afghanistan on Wednesday.

12,000: The number of additional Covid deaths under the Cuomo administration that new Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged yesterday.

6: The number of years in prison a man involved in the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to serve on Wednesday.

Tweet of the day

.@NBCNews EXCLUSIVE: @LesterHoltNBC will sit down for an interview with the U.S. Capitol Police officer responsible for shooting and killing Ashli Babbitt while defending the U.S. House chamber during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. pic.twitter.com/FeXxzoslyN — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) August 25, 2021

McAuliffe leads in new poll

A new Wason Center poll shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe leading Republican Glenn Youngkin by 9 points among likely voters in Virginia’s upcoming gubernatorial contest, 50 percent to 41 percent.

That margin is higher than other polls of this race have found, which typically have had McAuliffe ahead by 2-4 points.

The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general are leading their GOP opponents by, respectively, 10 and 12 points.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

The United States and its allies warned people to avoid traveling to Kabul airport on Thursday as fears of a potential terror attack threatened evacuation efforts.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is defending the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan, telling Politico that top line is already the product of a negotiation and “the truth is we need more.”

Covid-related hospitalizations eclipsed 100,000, a mark that hasn’t been surpassed since vaccines became widely available.

The Jan. 6 committee in the House issued broad records requests for communications between the Trump White House and federal agencies ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

The man convicted in the assassination of Robert Kennedy Jr. is seeking parole, and the Washington Post reports prosecutors won’t challenge him.