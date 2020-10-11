Top Senate Democrat sidesteps questions about expanding Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the number-two Democrat in the Senate, sidestepped questions Sunday about whether he supports progressive calls to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court and accused Republicans of packing the federal courts by blocking Democratic nominees during the Obama administration, then filling large numbers of vacancies under President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to detail his stance on the issue of expanding the court, and Durbin Sunday brushed aside direct questions, saying Republicans have been doing it in practice.

“The American people have watched Republicans packing the court over the last three and a half years, and they brag about it, that they’ve taken every vacancy and filled it,” Durbin said during an exclusive interview on “Meet the Press.”

The Senate on Monday will begin confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett — President Trump’s third Supreme Court pick — to fill the seat previously held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The process will begin just three weeks before Election Day.

Durbin lamented how Republicans refused to hold a hearing for then-President Obama's Supreme Court nominee when he was nominated in March of 2016.

He added that the coyness from top Democrats about the idea of adding seats to the high court isn’t about preserving a negotiating tactic over Barrett’s nomination, which Democrats can only block if they can convince two more Republican senators to agree to table the confirmation fight until after the election.

Instead, Durbin criticized the nomination, saying that Barrett is being “sent on assignment to the Supreme Court by President Trump” to “eliminate the Affordable Care Act” and “be there if the president needs her on an election contest.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accused Democrats of using concerns about the coronavirus as a ploy to delay Coney Barrett’s hearings. Cruz is finishing a self-imposed quarantine after coming into contact with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who has tested positive for the virus.

“One of the realities on this question, and it’s on every question that comes up is — the instant this vacancy occurred, the instant Justice Ginsburg passed away, Senate Democrats were united in saying ‘Do not fill this vacancy, do not fill this vacancy,’ and so at every step, they’re arguing for whatever will delay things. Their objective is just delay beyond Election Day,” he said.