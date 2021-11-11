Violent rhetoric continues unchecked on Capitol Hill months after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — It was just 10 months ago when rioters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in bloodshed, death and even Capitol Hill police taking their own lives in the days following the attack.

Spurred by a losing political candidate’s speech to his gathered supporters.

But not even a year later, violent rhetoric and images continue to filter into the political atmosphere on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., received a profanity-laced voicemail threatening his life and his family — all over his vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f------ family dies.”

Upton wasn’t the only one who got this kind of message. “One caller instructed Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to slit his wrists and ‘rot in hell.’ Another hoped Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska would slip and fall down a staircase,” the New York Times writes.

Again, all over an infrastructure bill.

Meanwhile, Democrats say they are planning to introduce a measure censuring Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for “posting an edited animated video that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden,” per NBC News.

So far, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House GOP officials have yet to publicly comment on Gosar’s video.

And these violent messages and images are coming as the nation watches the Kyle Rittenhouse trial – and as Pew’s typology study reveals these poll numbers:

47 percent of Republicans and GOP leaners say the party should be accepting of Republican elected officials who call Democrats “evil,” and that includes majorities of “Faith and Flag Conservatives” and “The Populist Right.

41 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners say the party should be accepting of Democratic elected officials who call Republicans “evil,” including a majority of a majority of “The Progressive Left.”

This is a dangerous place for a democracy.

Tweet of the day

BREAKING: Judge Chutkan has DENIED Trump's request for an injunction blocking her ruling on executive privilege.



Appeals court is now the only thing standing between Jan. 6 committee and WH records this Friday. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 11, 2021

Inflation and Joe Manchin

Is a Joe Manchin pause for Biden’s social-spending agenda coming?

Responding to yesterday’s increased inflation numbers, Manchin tweeted:

"By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not “transitory” and is instead getting worse. From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and D. can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day."

As NBC’s Capitol Hill team points out, “Manchin has made his concerns about inflation central to his stance on the Build Back Better bill. ... If the new numbers cause Manchin to demand pumping the brakes on BBB, Congress's timeline for final passage could slip further and further.”

Biden on this Veterans Day

At 9:00 a.m. ET, President Biden hosts veterans and the military community at a White House event — before heading to Arlington National Ceremony, where he participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and then delivers remarks at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

19 million: The number of California residents under a drought emergency declared Tuesday.

50,196: The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Germany Thursday, another record for the country that’s seen a sharp rise in infections recently.

46,812,893: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 100,188 more since yesterday morning.)

762,706: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 1,812 more since yesterday morning.)

434,486,889: The number of total vaccine doses administered in the U.S., per the CDC. (That’s 1,330,496 more since yesterday morning.)

26,087,147: The number of booster vaccine doses administered in the U.S., per the CDC. (That’s 718,602 more since yesterday morning.)

58.5 percent: The share of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, per the CDC.

70.3 percent: The share of all Americans 18-years and older who are fully vaccinated, per the CDC.

