What's changed — and what hasn't — in 100 days since Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A lot has changed in the nearly 100 days since the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Some 370 Americans have been charged for their roles in the attack. An outgoing president was impeached and ultimately acquitted. Members of Congress say it’s more difficult to work across the aisle with those who voted to object the Electoral College results. And one member — Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. — tells NBC’s Hallie Jackson that he’s suffered from post-traumatic stress from that day.

But a lot hasn’t changed since Jan. 6.

There’s still been no creation of a 9/11-style commission to study what happened.

There’s also been no official account of former President Trump’s activity from the White House after the attack started.

Trump continues to be unmoved, telling GOP donors over the weekend that he was “so disappointed” that former Vice President Pence certified the election results, as well as praising those who attended his “Save America” rally on Jan. 6 before the Capitol was stormed, NBC’s Monica Alba reports.

And Trump remains the unofficial leader of the Republican Party, doling out endorsements and delivering speeches to donors and activists.

A month after the Jan. 6 attack, we wrote that the two political parties have had two vastly different reactions to that day — with Democrats haunted by it, and with Republicans largely moving on (despite some exceptions like Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.)

And the result, almost 100 days later, is a Congress and Washington that have no shared memory of Jan. 6, and that have taken no collective course of action to prevent it from happening again.

Biden’s bipartisan meeting on infrastructure

Those divisions and differing attitudes about Jan. 6 provide part of the backdrop to today’s bipartisan meeting at the White House to discuss President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure/jobs bill.

At 1:45 p.m. ET, Biden and Vice President Harris will meet with Democratic and Republican members Congress, including Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., as well as Reps. Garrett Graves, R-La., and Don Young, R-Alaska.

Meanwhile, NBC's Garrett Haake reports that the Senate Republican Conference is out with their talking points opposing Biden's infrastructure package.

The topline attack you're going to hear from them: The package is a "slush fund" for liberal priorities, and it will kill jobs.

More than 400: The number of Senate-confirmed positions for which Biden has not yet put forward a nominee.

31,330,430: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 194,535 more than Friday morning.)

566,097: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 1,905 more than Friday morning.)

187,047,131: Number of vaccine doses administered in the U.S.

19.9 percent: The share of Americans who are fully vaccinated.

17: The number of days left for Biden to reach his 100-day vaccination goal.

Business leaders continue to discuss voting restrictions

“More than 120 CEOs, business leaders, lawyers and experts came together Saturday afternoon to discuss further action against voting legislation nationwide, attendees on the call said,” NBC’s Jane Timm writes.

More: “The group discussed numerous options to push back against the Republican-led efforts to restrict access to the ballot box, including pulling their donations, refusing to move business or jobs to states that pass restrictive measures, and relocating events, said one of the call's organizers, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.”

“‘It was incredibly concrete,’ said Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management.”

The meeting was first reported Sunday by The Wall Street Journal.

And the number of the week is ... 9 percentage points

Don’t miss the pod from over the weekend, when we looked at the share of Americans who now identify with each party, according to Gallup.

