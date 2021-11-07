Youngkin's rural voter landslide sounds alarms for Democrats

WASHINGTON — Republicans had, for themselves, a nice Election Day this week — particularly in Virginia, where they captured the governor's mansion after former President Donald Trump lost the state by 10 points in 2020. There were a number of factors behind that big swing, but one of the biggest: The GOP's strength in the rural parts of the state for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

If the question going into election night was would rural voters, who were so crucial to Trump's coalition, show up? We got a resounding answer.

Republicans didn't just run up the margins in the rural parts of Virginia, they cranked up turnout as well. Let's start with the exit polls and look at the margins.

In 2020, President Joe Biden lost rural Virginia by about 6 points. The loss is not a surprise, Republicans generally do better in rural communities than Democrats. But that's a close margin.

This past Tuesday, one year later, Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost the rural vote in Virginia by 27 points in his bid to be governor. That's more than four times worse than Biden's rural Virginia margin.

And the size of that loss has impacts elsewhere in the state. Even if Democrats rightly think of themselves as the party of urban America, margins matter. Making up for a 26-point rural deficit in cities and suburbs is much harder than making for a 6-point gap.

Adding to the problems in Virginia, was just how revved up voters in rural communities were. They turned out in big numbers.

In 2020, the rural voters produced 16 percent of the total ballots. In 2021, those voters produced 19 percent of the total.

That 3-point difference might not sound like a lot, but it adds up to tens of thousands of votes. The impact of the bigger Republican rural margins grow as the rural slice of the pie gets bigger — and the slice got quite a bit bigger on Tuesday.

Consider the impact in the 20 least populous communities in Virginia (that includes counties and independent cities). In 2017, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam lost them, but not by the same margins and not with the same turnout as we saw this week.

Four years ago, Northam won the governor's race comfortably by 9 points. Big margins in the northern part of the state were key, but even in these small communities, he kept it relatively close. Republican Ed Gillespie won by 15 points and only netted 6,900 votes.

On Tuesday, McAuliffe lost those same counties by nearly twice as much — 27 points — but because of higher turnout his net loss in the vote was more than twice as great. Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin netted more than 16,000 votes out of those counties.

In fact, in those 20 counties, McAuliffe actually won slightly more votes than Northam did in 2017. He got 109 percent of Northam’s vote total. But in those same counties, Youngkin did far better. He won 141 percent of the votes Republican Ed Gillespie won in 2017.

Those kinds of numbers were replicated across the state in the south and west, where there are rural communities that tend to vote Republican.

None of this is to say that this rural surge is "why" we saw what we did in Virginia this week. To paraphrase the famous quote, political losses have a million finger-pointing fathers.

Across the state, Youngkin seemed to do a better job of bringing out Trump voters than McAuliffe did at bringing out Biden voters. And yes, if McAuliffe had just drawn more vote out of northern Virginia and gotten Democratic turnout levels closer to 2020, he might have eked out a win.

But after 2020, many political observers wondered about rural turnout in a post-Trump world. Would those voters come out without their man in the White House? The answer, for this year anyway, sure looks like a yes. And for Democrats that's a problem.

It's fine being the party of urban (and much of suburban) America, but there's a difference between losing rural areas by 10 or 15 as opposed to 25 or 30 points. The latter leaves much less margin for error.

And if rural voters are charged up the way they were on Tuesday, Democrats are going to need make those places at least a little more competitive.