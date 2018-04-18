Heartland humor in a diverse America: The city that inspired 'Roseanne' has changed

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

ELGIN, Ill. — If Roseanne Conner — the loud, lovable, Trump-supporting protagonist of the recently revived "Roseanne" — were to visit this working-class city that serves as the basis for the show's fictional setting, she wouldn't recognize it.

She wouldn't see the predominantly white, Republican city 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago with a devastated economy that was the inspiration for Lanford, Ill., during the first "Roseanne" run from 1988 to 1997.

Today, she would find a majority Hispanic city — Spanish is commonly heard on the streets — in a county that went Democratic in the last three presidential elections, with a diversified and rebounding economy, boosted by a huge riverboat casino.

And, inside the Dutch Inn West, a dusty, windowless bar on Elgin's west side, she'd find Hillary Clinton and Trump voters of various ethnic backgrounds intermingling over $2 beers, watching the latest episode of her show — back on the air 21 years after its first run — talking about how the show's namesake character's allegiance to our current divisive president isn't what they know.

"It doesn't get Elgin right, when it comes to diversity," Joshua Roman, 36, who is Puerto Rican and has lived in Elgin for 15 years and works as a commercial kitchen installer, told NBC News at the bar. "I don't see that in Lanford at all. It's about a white family. ... How many Latinos you see on that show?"

Joshua Roman, 36, right, plays the "Ring-On-A-String" bar game with a friend at Dutch Inn West in Elgin, Illinois, on April 10, 2018. Daniel Acker / for NBC News

The fictional community of Lanford is in many ways the same as it was when "Roseanne" signed off. It's white, working class and a secure home-base for a Trump-lover like the show's protagonist.

Elgin, however, a city of about 112,000 people nestled in the Fox River Valley, has changed drastically.

During the first run of "Roseanne," Kane County, where most of Elgin is, went solidly Republican in presidential elections. Back then, Elgin was majority white.

But starting prominently in the late 1990s, things began to change. Young urbanites and commuters fleeing high Chicago prices moved to the city's beautiful old housing stock; Latinos, long a staple in the Windy City, also moved west, too, seeking work and a lower cost of living.