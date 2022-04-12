The White House is preparing to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine as early as this week, with equipment that appears specifically aimed at helping Ukrainian forces fight Russia in the eastern Donbas region, according to three senior administration officials.

Two U.S. officials said the aid package could be worth $750 million. The package is likely to include new capabilities such as unmanned surface vehicles — sometimes called sea drones or drone ships — and Mi-17 helicopters, according to one U.S. official and a senior defense official.

A former U.S. official described it as “a package that’s built around the idea of larger scale combat,” and said sending short-range anti-ship missiles is under serious consideration.

The aid package would come as the war shifts to a new phase, with Russia’s brutal massacres of civilians, appointment of a new general to oversee the conflict, and intensified focus on Donbas.

“We want Russia to lose,” a senior administration official said.

The dollar amount of the package was first reported by Reuters.

The U.S. is also now sharing more and better intelligence with the Ukrainians, the senior defense official and an administration official said. Last week Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued new guidance to the intelligence community about what they can provide with respect to Donbas. The protocols for providing intelligence needed to be updated for the re-prioritized fight in Donbas, the senior defense official said, explaining that “the guidance was loosened up a bit.”

The White House National Security Council declined to comment on the possible aid package, but a spokesperson said the U.S. government is working around the clock to provide Ukraine with additional capabilities it has requested and needs to defend the country.

The senior defense official also said the fight in Donbas would be different than other battles in Ukraine and could advantage Russia in some ways.

The terrain is different, for instance not as forested as other areas where there’s been fighting; there are not as many large population centers; and the region is more rural than the areas around Kyiv, the official said.

“So the knife fight tactics used around Kyiv might not work in the Donbas area,” the official said.

The Russians have also been operating in Donbas for eight years, so they know the area well and are likely to be much more agile, the official said. The location also means Russia will have shorter internal lines of communication and logistically will be able to more easily resupply than in other parts of Ukraine. Russia already has a history of brutal tactics in Donbas, and the U.S. expects that will likely increase.

Administration officials are warning that despite Russia’s retreat from outside of Kyiv, and the resistance put up by the Ukrainian military, the war is about to enter an even more deadly and lengthy phase. The increased risk to civilians has prompted more urgency to arm Ukraine with new and different military equipment.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley had a two-hour phone call with the commander of the Ukrainian forces and Zelenskyy’s top aide where they “went through every weapons system that Ukraine is seeking, in priority order, and we have developed plans to deliver those as rapidly as possible.”

The administration is “going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians, to stop them from taking more cities and towns where they commit these crimes,” Sullivan said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

The U.S. has conveyed to Ukraine a willingness to provide much of the military aid that’s been requested, though not planes and tanks, officials said. Last week the Biden administration announced it would provide another $100 million worth of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, which a senior defense official said is to help Ukraine prepare for the coming fight in Donbas. And while the U.S. has drawn the line at directly providing Ukraine with planes and tanks, officials have said other NATO countries could do so. At least one other ally, the Czech Republic, has started sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine.