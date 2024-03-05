President Joe Biden is trying to ramp up political pressure on Israel’s government to allow in more humanitarian aid and rein in its offensive in the Gaza Strip but has stopped short of cutting off weapons deliveries to America’s main ally in the Middle East, current and former officials say.

Reluctant to enter into a full-blown confrontation with Israel, the Biden administration instead has air dropped humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and held talks in Washington with a political rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz. It has also stepped up public criticism of Israel’s tactics in Gaza — though, as NBC News has reported, apparently not as much Vice President Kamala Harris would like.

Dismayed at the plight of Palestinian civilians and with no let-up in the Israeli campaign, the White House National Security Council asked the Pentagon in recent weeks for possible options to get more aid into Gaza by air, land and sea, two administration officials told NBC News.

Based on the Pentagon’s advice, the president opted for air drops of aid and U.S. aircraft over the weekend began dropping pallets of food and other supplies on parachutes just off Gaza’s coast. On Tuesday, three U.S. Air Force planes dropped 60 bundles with 36,000 meals, accompanied by four Jordanian planes that dropped additional supplies, said a U.S. official, and more deliveries are expected.

The administration’s “soft power” approach emphasizing humanitarian relief is shaped by both the domestic political pressure Biden is under at home to help stop the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, as well as a pragmatic belief that focusing on aid is the president’s best option while delicate negotiations continue to secure a six-week ceasefire deal, current and former officials said.

The U.S. military has carried out air drops in other conflicts over the decades, helping Kurds facing attacks from Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq, Bosnian Muslims besieged by Serb forces in eastern Bosnia and civilians under assault by Islamic State group militants in Iraq and Syria. But the air drops over Gaza were unusual, with the U.S. launching the operation to assist civilians affected by a military offensive carried out by an ally armed by Washington.

Vice President Harris delivered blunt criticism of Israel on Sunday, marking the latest in a series of critical comments from the White House over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza. NBC News reported that the original draft of her speech contained much harsher language before it was softened by the White House National Security Council. Yet her public condemnation was still notable, and foreshadowed what will likely be more criticism from the president in his State of the Union address later this week.

“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris said at an event marking the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Alabama. “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses,” she said.

A maritime corridor?

Apart from more air drops, the administration is looking at other options to move more food and aid into Gaza, including possibly building a floating dock or makeshift causeway off the coast of the enclave to enable ships to deliver humanitarian supplies, a U.S. official said. Such an undertaking likely would require other countries or international agencies to secure the area and ferry aid to shore, as the administration has ruled out any presence of American troops in Gaza.

Referring to a possible “maritime assistance corridor,” State Department spokesperson Miller told reporters that “we are in discussion with a number of partners about this initiative and while it is still in the development phase, we are optimistic about its potential to supplement our air and land efforts.”

Expanding humanitarian access to Gaza will be at the top of the agenda when Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Gantz on Tuesday, with the secretary planning to appeal for the opening of the key Erez crossing, Miller said.

The distribution of aid within Gaza, especially in the enclave’s north, continues to pose a challenge after civilians were killed as they rushed an aid convoy. The U.S. has told Israel that the security situation must be addressed and Palestinian civilians cannot be allowed to starve.

“We will be happy to work with Israel and with the United Nations to find the best alternative to ensure that those trucks can safely deliver their food, their water their medicine,” Miller said, “but an unacceptable answer is leaving those trucks just sitting in warehouses and not getting the aid distributed to the people who desperately need it.”

Opening the door to Netanyahu’s rival

Some administration officials say the Israeli government is starting to listen to the administration’s view that the way the war is unfolding is damaging for Israel over the long term.

Israeli officials say they remain grateful for the support of U.S. officials as they continue to try to destroy Hamas. Privately some of them have said they are worried by the criticism from the Biden administration.

“The Americans are not being very nice to us,” a senior Israeli government official said.