President Joe Biden is preparing to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine as early as Wednesday that for the first time is expected to include longer-range rocket systems that are capable of reaching Russia, say two administration officials.

The U.S. is expected to stress that the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, or MLRS, are not intended to fire rockets into Russia or be used outside of Ukraine.

Sending Ukraine the long-range weapons systems has been under discussion in the Biden administration, as officials debated whether Russia would view the U.S. granting Ukraine’s request for them as escalatory because of their range. Officials said on Tuesday that Biden had reached a decision and an announcement could come within the next day.

Ukraine has for weeks pressed the Biden administration for the U.S.-made system, but defense officials cautioned that it is a complicated system that requires weeks of training.

A defense official said Tuesday that the Pentagon believes it can get the training for Ukrainian troops down to a week or two for basic operations and that there will be longer training courses for maintenance of the system. The official said that training will all occur outside of Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that providing Ukraine with the MLRS continued to be under consideration by the president. She said Biden has noted that the U.S. won’t send rocket systems to Ukraine for use beyond the battlefield inside of Ukraine.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment.