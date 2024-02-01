IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Feb. 1, 2024, 3:47 PM UTC
National Security

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologizes for handling of cancer diagnosis: ‘I should have told the president’

Austin returned to the Pentagon for the first time this week since being hospitalized on Jan. 1 after complications from a procedure to treat prostate cancer.
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized Thursday for not properly handling and communicating his cancer diagnosis to President Joe Biden, Pentagon staff and the general public.

"I want to be crystal clear. We did not handle this right. And I did not handle this right," Austin said at a press conference at the Pentagon after returning this week since his hospital stay at the beginning of January.

"I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public And I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people," Austin said.

