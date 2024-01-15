Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is released from hospital after prostate cancer surgery

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The secretary of defense was hospitalized beginning Jan. 1, but initially kept his treatment a secret from the White House and top national security officials.
By Courtney Kube and Ginger Gibson

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released Monday after more than two weeks at Walter Reed military hospital, according to a statement by the Pentagon.

"I’m grateful for the excellent care I received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and want to thank the outstanding doctors and nursing staff for their professionalism and superb support," he said in a statement. "Now, as I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I’m eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon."

Austin had been hospitalized since Jan. 1 with complications that resulted from treatment for prostate cancer. He and his staff waited days to inform the White House, top national security officials and even some high-ranking Pentagon officials about the hospitalization.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Nov. 3.Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images file

In a statement, two doctors from Walter Reed who were supervising his care said that Austin "progressed well" and that "his strength is rebounding."

"He underwent a series of medical tests and evaluations and received non-surgical care during his stay to address his medical needs, to include resolving some lingering leg pains. He was discharged home with planned physical therapy and regular follow up. The Secretary is expected to make a full recovery," Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chesnut said in the statement.

