The Biden administration is facing growing internal dissent over its support for Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza, reflecting a wider debate in American society and a generational divide among Democrats over the issue.

The extraordinary scope of the dissent inside the government, including statements in open letters from government employees, goes beyond anything seen in previous administrations dating back to the 1980s, including during the Iraq War and President Donald Trump’s restrictions on travel from mainly Muslim states, former officials said.

“It’s remarkable and it’s unprecedented,” said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank who worked at the State Department from 1978 to 2003. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The administration is now having to mediate its own internal version of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Miller said.

After the surprise Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that killed about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, Israel launched an air and ground attack on the Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza has sparked criticism from humanitarian organizations, and President Joe Biden’s backing of the Israeli response has dismayed many officials inside the federal government.

Hundreds of federal government employees have signed an open letter to Biden demanding his administration push for a cease-fire to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians. Dozens of foreign service officers at the State Department have voiced objections to the administration’s handling of the conflict in several official dissent cables, congressional and administration officials say. And at the U.S. Agency for International Development, hundreds of employees signed a letter critical of the administration’s approach.

In Congress, hundreds of staff members have held protests and signed letters demanding a cease-fire and an end to what they see as a U.S. “blank check” for Israel.