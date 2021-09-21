IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FBI director says new probes into China launched 'every 12 hours'

Director Christopher Wray made the comment while testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee about threats to the United States.
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing at the Capitol on Sept. 21, 2021.
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing at the Capitol on Sept. 21, 2021.Jim Lo Scalzo / AFP - Getty Images
By Dareh Gregorian

The FBI is opening counterintelligence investigations into China as often as every 12 hours, Director Christopher Wray testified on Tuesday during Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing.

"There is no shortage of dangers to defend against," Wray said in his opening statement, pointing to the agency's efforts to combat foreign and domestic, terrorism, cybercrime and gang violence.

Wray did not elaborate about the nature of the investigations into China, but has long warned about the dangers of cyber espionage and hacking coming from the country.

Biden announces defense pact with Australia and U.K. in effort to push back on China

Sept. 16, 202104:00

"The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality, is the counterintelligence and economic espionage threat from China. It’s a threat to our economic security— and by extension, to our national security," he said in a speech last year.

He stressed then that he wasn't talking "about the Chinese people" and "certainly not about Chinese Americans," but pointed a finger at government officials.

"The Chinese government is engaged in a broad, diverse campaign of theft and malign influence, and it can execute that campaign with authoritarian efficiency," he said. "The FBI and our partners throughout the U.S. government will hold China accountable and protect our nation’s innovation, ideas, and way of life—with the help and vigilance of the American people."

Image: Dareh GregorianDareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Michael Kosnar and Ken Dilanian contributed.