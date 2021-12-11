G-7 'absolutely unified' over consequences if Russia invades Ukraine: State Dept.

LIVERPOOL, England — The G-7 is absolutely united in its concerns over Russia's military build up, and the consequences for Moscow of any invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday.

The official described talks among G-7 foreign ministers in Britain as "intense" and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate the tensions with Russia.

"If they choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G-7 is absolutely united in that," the official said.