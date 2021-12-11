IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

G-7 'absolutely unified' over consequences if Russia invades Ukraine: State Dept.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and allies at the G-7 meeting have held "intense" talks over Russia, said a U.S. official.
Image: G7 summit in Liverpool
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly pose for a family photo at the Museum of Liverpool during the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, England, on Dec. 11, 2021.Olivier Douliery / Pool via Reuters
By Reuters

LIVERPOOL, England — The G-7 is absolutely united in its concerns over Russia's military build up, and the consequences for Moscow of any invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday.

The official described talks among G-7 foreign ministers in Britain as "intense" and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate the tensions with Russia.

"If they choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G-7 is absolutely united in that," the official said.

Reuters