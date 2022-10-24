IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Garland to hold news conference on 'significant national security cases'

The DOJ said the attorney general will address "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States."
Image: Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Oct. 13, 2022, in Washington.
Attorney General Merrick Garland at a news conference at the State Department on Oct. 13.Alex Brandon / AP
By Rebecca Shabad and Ryan J. Reilly

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss "significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States," the Department of Justice announced in an advisory.

Garland will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET, and will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen and other Justice Department officials.

The advisory didn't provide any additional details about the case, including what the alleged criminal activity entails or what foreign country or countries may be involved.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Justice Department officials generally avoid taking law enforcement action that could affect voting within 60 days of an election. It's unclear if the announcement Monday is related in any way to the upcoming election.



Rebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Ryan J. Reilly

Ryan J. Reilly is a justice reporter for NBC News.