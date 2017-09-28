Here Are the Makings of Trump’s Border Wall

This is the start of something.

Here are among the first photos of prototypes for President Donald Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall — actually two walls — that are being constructed near San Diego.

Four prototypes are being made of concrete for the wall the will face the U.S. And four others for the wall that faces Mexico will be made of other materials that allow that wall to be seen through. Six contractors were hired to construct the eight prototypes, which will range from 18-30 feet high.

A concept illustration of a U.S.-Mexico border enforcement zone was displayed at a news conference by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello on Aug. 31, 2017 in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP file

"I'm gonna go out and look at them personally, and I'm gonna pick the right one," Trump said Friday during a campaign appearance in Alabama.

The prototypes will be tested and will "will inform future design standards which will likely continue to evolve to meet the U.S. Border Patrol’s requirements," Customs and Border Protection said in a press release on Tuesday.

Trump ordered construction to begin on the wall in January, despite lacking the funding to do so in a significant way.

The Senate has so far declined to foot the bill for a $1.6 billion-dollar down payment and while as a candidate Trump insisted Mexico would pay for the wall, the nation has so far refused.