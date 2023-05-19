Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira ordered to remain in jail as he awaits trial

A federal judge on Friday ordered Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents, to remain in jail while he awaits trial.

Prosecutors had urged the judge to keep Teixeira, 21, an airman first class who was assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing, behind bars before his trial, arguing that he posed “a serious flight risk” and warning that a “foreign adversary” could try to help him escape the country.

Jack Teixeira. via Facebook

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy on Friday granted prosecutors' motion that Teixeira remain detained.

“Who did he put at risk?" Hennessy said at Friday's hearing. "I mean, you could make a list as long as a phone book including military personnel, medical workers overseas and Ukrainian citizens."

Hennessy, who said the government has a strong case, said he was concerned with what he called Teixeira’s fascination with guns and lack of integrity, as well the possibility that a foreign government would attempt to gain access to classified materials knowing he faces a potential lengthy prison term.

Texeira, who was arrested last month, appeared in court wearing orange prison scrubs with long white shirt underneath.

He has not entered a plea in his case stemming from accusations that he leaked top-secret Defense Department documents on Discord, a social media platform primarily used by online gamers.

As the hearing ended, Teixeira glanced over to family as marshals handcuffed him.

His family issued a statement through a representative after the hearing.

"While we are disappointed with the outcome of today’s hearing, which has been a longtime coming, we realize there is a long road ahead of us all, and Jack’s wellbeing and safety is our priority right now. As a family, we are as committed as ever and remain steadfast and determined in our complete support of Jack as we continue to wade through this process," the statement said.

A lawyer for Teixeira did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The judge did not set a date for the next hearing in the case.