NSA Jake Sullivan defends U.S’ 'moral authority' to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in a U.S. military aid package amid pushback from some congressional Democrats.

“Our moral authority has not derived from being a signatory to the Convention Against Cluster Munitions. We are not, we have not been, at any point since that convention came into effect, neither has Ukraine,” Sullivan said in an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

Most members of NATO have signed on to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international agreement that bans the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of the weapon because of the risk they pose to civilians. But the U.S. has not signed the treaty, and neither have Russia or Ukraine.

“Our moral authority and Ukraine’s moral authority in this conflict comes from the fact that we are supporting a country under a brutal, vicious attack by its neighbor with missiles and bombs raining down in its cities, killing its civilians, destroying its schools, its churches, its hospitals,” Sullivans said. “And the idea that providing Ukraine with a weapon in order for them to be able to defend their homeland, protect their civilians, is somehow a challenge to our moral authority — I find questionable.”

He added: "I would say we are stepping up to give Ukraine what it needs in order to not be defenseless in the face of a Russian onslaught."

The administration’s recent decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in a U.S. military aid package was met with blowback from some Democratic lawmakers, who noted the surface-to-surface warheads, which disperse small munitions or bombs over wide areas, can explode after battle and sometimes injure or kill innocent people.

Biden has defended what he called his “very difficult decision” to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, telling CNN last week that the war-torn country “needed” the controversial weapons to defend itself from Russian troops.

“It took me a while to be convinced to do it. But the main thing is, they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now from their — keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas — or they don’t. And I think they needed them,” Biden said in an interview on CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also argued that Ukraine would be “defenseless” if the U.S. had not decided to supply the weapon.

“The stockpiles around the world and in Ukraine of the unitary munitions, not the cluster munitions, were running out, about to be depleted,” Blinken said in an interview for MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

“And so, the hard but necessary choice to give them the cluster munitions amounted to this: If we didn’t do it, we don’t do it, then they will run out of ammunition. If they run out of ammunition, then they will be defenseless.”