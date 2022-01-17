WASHINGTON — Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for Covid on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. "He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."

Butler said that Milley's last contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral for Gen. Raymond Odierno, who was the army commander for Biden's late son Beau.

"Gen. Milley's most recent contact with President Biden was on Wednesday, January 12 at Gen. Odierno’s funeral," Butler said. "He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the President until yesterday."

Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps and another member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also tested positive for Covid, a spokesman for the Marine Corps said Monday.

"The performance of his duties will remain unaffected,” the spokesman, Marine Maj. James Stenger, said.

Milley's diagnosis comes as the omicron variant sweeps through the country, including the capital. Numerous members of Congress, as well as White House employees, have tested positive for Covid in recent weeks.

Symptoms of the omicron variant are generally milder for people who are vaccinated, but hospitalization rates are still ticking up.