Justice Department accuses Chinese agents of trying to intimidate critics in the U.S.

The Justice Department planned to unseal criminal charges Wednesday involving three separate efforts by Chinese government agents to intimidate critics of Beijing living in the U.S., according to court documents and officials familiar with the cases.

Among the targets of the Chinese efforts was Arthur Liu, a lawyer and political activist in the San Francisco Bay area. He is the father of an Olympic figure skater, Alysa Liu. When he lived in China, he helped organize pro-democracy demonstrations.

His daughter has credited him with supporting and encouraging her. “He just helps me so much,” she told NBC News during the Olympic games.

Another target was a Democratic candidate for Congress in New York, Xiong Yan, according to officials familiar with the case. Yan was involved in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Court documents say the Chinese agent, Qiming Lin, contacted a private investigator in New York and encouraged him to “find dirt” in order to discourage Yan from staying in the race.

“Can we manufacture something?” the agent asked, according to court documents. Lin recommended hiring a prostitute and even suggested that the private investigator could figure out some say to injure Yan. “Right now, we don’t want him to be elected,” Lin said, according to the documents.

Yan, a Democratic candidate for Congress in New York’s 1st District, is a naturalized U.S. citizen who served in the U.S. Army. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, one of the federal government’s most outspoken critics of Chinese government spying, has said that Chinese Americans are some of the people most victimized by its spying. “We have seen efforts by the Chinese government that reach here into the United States to engage in repressive conduct,” he said in a recent NBC News interview.