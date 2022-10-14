Elon Musk and SpaceX have asked the U.S. Defense Department to take over funding his Starlink satellite network, which has provided battlefield communications for the Ukrainian military during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said.

The official confirmed that the Pentagon received a communication from SpaceX about Starlink, but said the Pentagon was still weighing how to proceed and had not made any decisions.

Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh declined to confirm that the Defense Department had received a letter or to otherwise characterize the communication.

Singh said the Pentagon is “in touch with SpaceX” about the Starlink system but refused to say whether the communications dealt specifically with the Pentagon footing the bill for Starlink to maintain its service in Ukraine. She also declined to say whether the Pentagon has already paid SpaceX for any capabilities in Ukraine.

Musk’s Starlink is a low-orbit satellite constellation that provides internet service and has been crucial in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February. Musk, the founder of the electric car compnay Tesla, tweeted Friday that providing Starlink cost his company $20 million a month and that he has already spent $80 million on the effort, while also putting his company at risk from Russian cyberattacks.