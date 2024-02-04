National security adviser Jake Sullivan refuses to rule out strikes inside Iran

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday did not rule out strikes inside Iran after the U.S. launched airstrikes Friday targeting Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the killing of three American soldiers.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sullivan was asked by moderator Kristen Welker about whether the U.S. has ruled out strikes inside Iran.

"Well, sitting here today on a national news program, I'm not going to get into what we've ruled in and ruled out from the point of view of military action," he said. "What I will say is that the president is determined to respond forcefully to attacks on our people. The president also is not looking for a wider war in the Middle East."

"But is it off the table? Are strikes inside Iran off the table?" Welker pressed.

"Again, Kristen, sitting here on television, it would not be wise for me to talk about what we're ruling in and ruling out," he replied.

When Welker asked one more time, "So you're not ruling it out?" Sullivan said, "I'll just say the same thing one more time."

"I'm not going to get into what's on the table and off the table when it comes to the American response," he continued.