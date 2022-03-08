Proposed plan for sending fighter jets to Ukraine hits logistical snag

WASHINGTON — A proposal to provide Ukraine with Soviet-era fighter jets via Poland is struggling to gain traction in the Biden administration, though the U.S. is reviewing whether the plan is feasible, according to three American officials.

Allied efforts to help Kyiv obtain fighter jets from its Eastern European neighbors have resulted in a proposal where Poland would send Ukraine its old Russian-made MiG fighters and the U.S. would replace those planes by sending F-16 jets to Warsaw.

At this point, though, U.S. officials caution that enacting such a plan is not expected to happen any time soon.

“It’s a lot easier to give hand-held weapons than it is to transfer a plane,” one source familiar with the discussions told NBC News on Monday.

The U.S. also does not have a surplus of F-16s, officials said.

Officials are similarly worried that supplying military aircraft could be seen by Russia as direct involvement in the conflict. Polish President Andrzej Duda last week said his country would not send any planes to Ukraine because it might be seen as interfering in the war, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled that supplying fighter jets would constitute direct involvement.

The embassy of Poland declined to comment.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. was working with Poland on the issue but declined to discuss timing. Three congressional aides said there is strong bipartisan support for helping Ukraine secure more fighter jets from Poland and some impatience with the Biden administration over the issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought to bolster his country's defenses with new air power ever since the U.S. and NATO ruled out creating a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday referenced the “layers of different, difficult logistical challenges” surrounding the proposal.

“This is Poland’s sovereign decision to make. We have in no way opposed Poland transferring planes to Ukraine,” Psaki said told reporters.

“There are a number of challenging practical questions, including how the planes would actually be transferred from Poland to Ukraine, right? So, are they going to fly? Where will they depart from? Where will they land? Those are all very important questions here," she said.

Psaki added that sending F-16s to Poland and replacing them in the U.S. would carry its own challenges. "Procuring new planes and transferring serious weapon systems often take years to do from the United States.”

The proposal first emerged more than a week ago when the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that some member states were ready to provide Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine.

Military analysts have said that other Russian-made military equipment from Eastern European countries, including surface-to-air missiles and radar, could be of equal use to Ukraine as it fights back against Russia.