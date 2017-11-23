Still in a stalemate,’ says top U.S. commander in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR AIR FIELD, Afghanistan — America's top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, told NBC News Thursday that the war here remains in a "stalemate," but that President Donald Trump's new strategy has reversed a decline in the U.S. position.

"We are still in a stalemate," Nicholson, a four-star Army general said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. "We are only 90 days into this new policy, but with the U.S. forces that will be arriving, with the new authority that we have been given, put the pressure on external enablers, with the fact that we are condition based and not time based, we've set all the conditions to win."

His comments largely tracked with a more upbeat-sounding assessment Trump gave in a video conference Thursday morning with members of the Army's 82nd Airborne First Brigade Combat Team here.

"I have to say just directly to the folks in Afghanistan: Everybody’s talking about the progress you’ve made in the last few months since I opened it up," Trump said. "We opened it up, we said go ahead, we’re going to fight to win. We’re not fighting anymore to just walk around, we’re fighting to win, and you people are really, you’ve turned it around over the last three to four months like nobody’s seen."

Trump outlined his strategy in an August speech, which was followed up by the deployment of 3,000 additional troops — including those from the 82nd Airborne — in an effort to suppress terrorism and perhaps bring about a political settlement with the Taliban and other groups involved in the fighting.

Nicholson, who also told lawmakers in February that the war was at a stalemate, said Thursday that the new strategy has provided momentum for the U.S. and its allies.

"This change in policy has reversed this decline that we've been in since 2011," Nicholson said. "And what I would say is that we've drawn down too far and too fast, we communicated to the enemy that we had lost our will to win, and now with a new policy as of August, we are going to win. And winning means delivering a negotiated settlement that reduces the level of violence and protecting the homeland."

As Trump considered his options in Afghanistan this summer, he became frustrated with the lack of progress and even suggested that he might fire Nicholson for failing to win the war. Instead, he reversed his previous calls to pull out of Afghanistan and followed the advice of his military advisers.

Now, Nicholson said Thursday, he believes the president has confidence in him.

That's "because of the authorities I've been given and the policy we've received" in August, he said. "It's everything I asked for."

Hans Nichols reported from Afghanistan, and Jon Allen reported from Washington, D.C.