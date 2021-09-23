Top Republican calls on Biden admin to share pre-withdrawal intelligence reports on Afghanistan

A top Republican lawmaker is demanding the Biden administration share with Congress recent intelligence reports and diplomatic cables on Afghanistan in the runup to the withdrawal of U.S. troops last month, including estimates on the likelihood of a Taliban takeover of the country.

Congress needs to have access to the intelligence reporting on Afghanistan “to understand how the situation deteriorated so quickly and why the Administration made the decisions they did regarding the disastrous evacuation,” Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in a letter to the administration obtained by NBC News.

Addressing Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, McCaul wrote that Congress is interested in the U.S. intelligence assessments and diplomatic messages “to see exactly how these products were reflected in the Biden Administration’s contingency and worst-case scenario planning.”

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the White House over how it managed the evacuation marked by chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, questioning why the airlift was not launched earlier and whether senior officials took into account the Taliban’s rapid advance on the battlefield and other warning signs.

The Biden administration has insisted that the evacuation of about 124,000 Afghans and others from Kabul last month was an “extraordinary success” and vowed to help secure safe passage of American citizens, Afghan “green card” holders and Afghan allies who still remain in the country following the Taliban’s seizure of power.

The office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Defense Department and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

McCaul called on the administration to submit to Congress within 30 days intelligence reporting presented at White House meetings of senior officials about “the strength and goals of the Taliban, the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to fight the Taliban without our continued support, reliability of senior political leadership in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the evacuation related consequences for not maintaining Bagram Air Base, and the various time estimates over the course of this year on the likelihood of a Taliban takeover of the country.”

In addition, McCaul asked for State Department cables and intelligence reports on the threat from ISIS to the Kabul international airport prior to the group’s Aug. 26 attack that killed 13 U.S. Marines and more than 170 Afghans.

“We understand there may have been specific and credible threat information the day before the attack,” he wrote.

In his Sept. 22 letter, McCaul also requested that the administration declassify and make public as much information as possible about the security situation in Afghanistan and the Aug. 26 attack on Kabul airport.