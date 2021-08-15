U.S. to send additional 1,000 troops to Kabul amid Afghan government collapse

WASHINGTON — Another 1,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to Kabul to help with the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's capital city, two Defense Department officials said Sunday.

The additional deployment will bring the approximate total number of troops headed to the area to 6,000 as the U.S. rushes to exit the country amid a stunning Taliban advance capped Sunday by the breach of Kabul and the collapse of Afghanistan's government.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, and the militant group is on the brink of seizing total political power.

A video put out by Al Jazeera appeared to show extraordinary images of armed Taliban fighters inside the Afghan presidential palace, lounging in chairs, strolling around with their guns and taking pictures of each other. The fighters give a tour to the Al Jazeera journalist, and at one point one rolls up an Afghan flag in the palace and puts it on a mantle piece.

The additional troops are from a battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division, based out of Fort Bragg, that was already heading to Kuwait. Now, two of the three battalions have been diverted from Kuwait to fly directly to Kabul.

As of early Sunday evening, there have not been any contact between U.S. military forces and the Taliban nor any exchange of fire, the Pentagon officials said.

The stepped-up evacuation of all personnel from the American embassy followed a lightning-fast Taliban offensive across the country. U.S. troops began a rapid withdrawal in April, with the remaining American forces due to depart under an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden, in a statement Saturday, warned the Taliban that any actions that put U.S. personnel at risk "will be met with a swift and strong US military response."

A White House official said earlier Sunday that Biden had "spoken to members of his National Security team on the situation in Afghanistan and will continue to receive updates and be briefed throughout the day.”