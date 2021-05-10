U.S. ship fires 30 warning shots as Iranian speedboats get close

WASHINGTON — A U.S Coast Guard cutter fired about 30 warning shots after a large group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboats came close to U.S. Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said Monday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the USCG Maui fired two volleys from a .50 caliber machine gun on Monday when 13 IRGC fast boats "operated in an unsafe and unprofessional manner in close proximity" to six U.S. ships, including the submarine USS Georgia.

The Maui fired its first volley when the Iranian speedboats approached within 300 yards, and the second when they approached within 150 yards. After the second volley, said Kirby, the IRGC vessels left.

The incident comes just days after the U.S. intercepted thousands of weapons from Iran in the North Arabian Sea that were bound for the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In April, there were two tense incidents in the Persian Gulf between U.S. and Iranian vessels.

On April 27, a U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots near three IRGC boats that came within less than 70 yards. On April 2, IRGC ships repeatedly crossed in front of U.S. Coast Guard ships at close range over a period of three hours.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow body of water that connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman between Iran on one side and the United Arab Emirates and Oman on the other.