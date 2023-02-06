U.S. military failed to detect prior balloon threats, top defense official says

A top aerospace defense commander said Monday that Chinese balloon threats have gone undetected by the Pentagon in the past, highlighting an "awareness gap" that needs to be resolved.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command, was asked during a briefing with reporters if his command had been involved in tracking prior balloons and whether he could identify differences between the most recent case and other balloons dating back to the Trump administration.

"I will tell you that we did not detect those threats. And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out," VanHerck said.

VanHerck made the remark after providing an update on the ongoing recovery operations following the takedown of the Chinese high-altitude balloon on Saturday but declined to provide more details.

VanHerck said the balloon, measuring similar in height to a 20-story building or over twice that of the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, was also carrying a payload that was similar in size to a regional jetliner.

President Joe Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and some Democrats over the balloon, with some lawmakers insisting he should have shot it down sooner.

VanHerck said the sheer size of the balloon and the payload played a role in the “decision-making process” to delay shooting it down until it was clear of land and over the Atlantic Ocean.