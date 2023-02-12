IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.S. military has shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron

Feb. 12, 2023, 9:04 PM UTC
U.S. military has shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron

The object went down in the lake Sunday and there were no indications of any collateral damage, a congressional source briefed on the matter and two U.S. officials told NBC News.
Lake Huron in 2007.John L. Russell / AP file
By Julie Tsirkin, Courtney Kube and Summer Concepcion

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday, a congressional source briefed on the matter and two U.S. officials told NBC News — the fourth in less than two weeks to be downed over North American airspace.

The officials all said there are no indications of any collateral damage and that the object went down in the lake and officials expect to recover it.

Sunday's shoot down of an object in the skies over North America is the third in as many days, and the fourth this month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Julie Tsirkin

Courtney Kube

Summer Concepcion

