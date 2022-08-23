The Biden administration is preparing the largest package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to date, worth roughly $3 billion, according to two defense officials.

The administration could announce the package as early as Wednesday, the officials said, which is not only Ukraine’s independence day, but also the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of that country.

The package is expected to fall under the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative), which draws weapons and equipment from private industry rather than the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which draws from the U.S. stockpile.

Marines launch a high mobility artillery rocket system, known as HIMARS, during a weapons and tactics instructor course at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, on April 6, 2022. Marine Corps Pfc. Sarah Pysher

This package may include drones and other weapons from private industry with newly developed capabilities, a response to the Pentagon’s request earlier this year for industry to develop and speed new capabilities to Ukraine.

The Pentagon specifically asked for air defense, anti-tank, unmanned aerial systems, and communications equipment.

Many of these systems will not be in the hands of Ukrainian fighters for months or years because they’re still being developed, the officials said.