WASHINGTON — Some lawmakers are pushing to declassify documents that could shed light on the role that President Trump's pick to be the new CIA director played in the agency's torture program after the 9/11 attacks.

Current and former intelligence officials tell NBC News that Gina Haspel, Trump's choice to replace Mike Pompeo, became chief of base in 2002 of one of the first CIA "black sites," a secret prison in Thailand at which al Qaeda detainees were subjected to techniques that President Obama and others labeled torture.

She also helped execute an order by her boss, clandestine services chief Jose Rodriguez, to destroy videotapes of some of those interrogations, officials say.

However, exactly what role she played in the covert program remains classified, and has been the subject of misreporting, current and former officials say.

Gina Haspel in Langley, Virginia on March 21, 2017. CIA

For example, several media outlets have reported that she was present at the interrogation of Abu Zubaydah in Thailand, who was subjected to arguably the most brutal interrogations of any detainee.

The sessions were so gruesome, a 2014 Senate report said, that some CIA officers who witnessed them broke down in tears and later asked to be transferred.

But current and former American officials say Haspel was not on hand for or involved in that interrogation and became chief of the base in Thailand after it occurred.

After Haspel arrived, a Saudi terror suspect named Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri was brought to the facility and subjected to water boarding at least three times, the Senate report said.