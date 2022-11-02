IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

North Korea is secretly supplying weapons to Russia, White House says

Kim Jong Un's regime is trying to obscure the destination of the artillery shell shipments by funneling them through the Middle East and North Africa, John Kirby said.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at a large-scale air attack training exercise for the Korean People's Army Air Force on Oct. 8, 2022.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a large-scale air attack training exercise for the Korean People's Army Air Force on Oct. 8.KCNA / AFP - Getty Images
By Courtney Kube

North Korea is covertly supplying a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. 

Kirby said North Korea is trying to obscure the destination of the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received," Kirby said.

"It is not an insignificant number of shells, but we don't believe they are in such a quantity that they would change the momentum of the war," he added.

In September, North Korea denied U.S. intelligence reports that it supplied weapons to Russia and said it had no plans to do so.

Kirby’s announcement came amid a period of heightened tensions between North and South Korea.

North Korea fired more than 20 ballistic missiles Wednesday, a record, sending residents of a South Korean island to underground shelters. 

The exchange marked the latest significant escalation between the two neighbors after months of provocations from Pyongyang.

Courtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.