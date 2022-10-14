Obama to campaign for Mandela Barnes in tough Wisconsin Senate race, sources say

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin to help boost Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, a Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, two sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.

The former president is also expected to help boost Gov. Tony Evers' re-election efforts, the sources said.

Obama's Oct. 29 trip to Milwaukee will be a joint event to boost both Evers and Barnes and other Democrats on the ticket.

The visit from Obama, who won the state in 2008 and 2012, is aiming to boost enthusiasm around Barnes, who in a recent poll was trailing against Johnson.

Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes speaks at a rally at the Wisconsin State Capital on July 23, 2022. Sara Stathas / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Another source confirmed that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is also heading to Wisconsin to take part in a pair of events to help boost Barnes.

Representatives for Evers and Obama did not immediately return requests for comment.

A Barnes spokeswoman had no comment.