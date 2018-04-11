House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election, sources say

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., won't run for re-election, two sources with knowledge of his decision confirmed to NBC News Wednesday.

Axios was the first to report that Ryan, 48, would leave Congress at the end of his term.

The latest and most high-profile departure from Congress, he joins dozens of Republicans who have resigned or retired amid President Donald Trump's tumultuous first term, according to the House Casualty List. His departure had been rumored for months.

Ryan was elected speaker of the House in 2015, but struggled to unite his party on the issues. Health care reforms stalled, while failed negotiations over spending shut the government down. The Republican leader championed the GOP's tax cuts late last year, securing the lone major legislative victory of President Donald Trump's first year in office.

He was first elected to the House of Representatives twenty years ago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.