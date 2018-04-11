House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election

Axios was the first to report that Ryan, 48, would leave Congress at the end of his term. A source close to Ryan told NBC News that Ryan had told allies about his decision, while a top congressional aide confirmed Wednesday that Ryan had told him the news directly. According to a senior administration official, Ryan spoke with President Donald Trump about his decision to retire earlier Wednesday morning.

The latest and most high-profile departure from Congress, he joins dozens of Republicans who have resigned or retired ahead of the 2018 midterms, according to a Congressional Casualty List. According to an NBC News count, Ryan is the 24th House Republican who has decided not to seek re-election this cycle. His departure had been rumored for months.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan holds a press conference about the upcoming spending bill vote in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 22, 2018. Shawn Thew / EPA

Ryan was first elected to the House of Representatives twenty years ago, and elected speaker of the House in 2015. He struggled to unite his party on the issues. Health care reforms stalled, while failed negotiations over spending shut the government down. The Republican leader championed the GOP's tax cuts late last year, securing the lone major legislative victory of President Donald Trump's tumultuous first year in office.

Back home in his Wisconsin district, there are already a slew of challengers lined up, including Democrat Randy Bryce, who announced yesterday he'd raised more money than Ryan in the first quarter of 2018.

"Speaker Ryan sees what is coming in November, and is calling it quits rather than standing behind a House Republican agenda to increase health care costs for middle class families while slashing Social Security and Medicare to pay for his handouts to the richest and largest corporations," the Democratic Congressional Committee said in a statement. "Stay tuned for more retirements as Republicans increasingly realize that their midterm prospects are doomed."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.