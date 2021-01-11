2 Capitol police officers suspended, 1 possibly arrested over pro-Trump riot, congressman says

Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were suspended, one was possibly arrested and at least 10 more are under investigation over the deadly pro-Trump insurrection last week, a congressman said Monday.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who chairs one of the committees that oversees the federal law enforcement agency, told reporters that one of the officers was suspended immediately for appearing to take a selfie with members of the mob.

Another officer was suspended after he was seen with a Make American Great Again hat on and directing people inside the building, Ryan said.

Ryan did not identify the officers, and he did not have details about the person who may have been arrested. He said another 10-15 officers were being investigated, though he couldn't provide details on the extent of those investigations.

“The main point is the Capitol police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or a small level,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The apparent arrest and suspensions come days after the department’s chief, Steven Sund, announced his resignation over the events of Jan. 6, and amid intense scrutiny over the department’s response to the mob’s assault on the Capitol.

Five people died during the assault, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who was reportedly bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.