March 22, 2019, 9:59 PM GMT / Updated March 23, 2019, 12:22 AM GMT By Dartunorro Clark

Democrats running for president on Friday called for Attorney General William Barr to release special counsel Robert Mueller's report on President Donald Trump.

"We need total transparency here," said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

"A declassified report must be made public immediately and Attorney General Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation and its findings, and provide all underlying materials to the appropriate Congressional committees," she added.

"This is about securing American democracy and protecting voters' confidence in our elections and our system of government."

At a campaign stop in Fort Worth, Texas, Harris reiterated her desire for the full report to be made public and for Barr to testify before Congress. She also added, "The White House should not be allowed to interfere in any way in interpreting or presenting the information to the American people — full stop."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., a potential 2020 candidate, also demanded the report's release.

"Show us the report. Now. The American people spoke loudly, and clearly last November: we choose a balance of power over abuse of power," he tweeted.

Mueller wrapped up his nearly two-year investigation into Trump and Russia election meddling and submitted his report Barr on Friday. Barr said he may be able to brief congressional leaders on the conclusions as soon as this weekend.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that he wants the general public to see it anyway. "Let it come out, let people see it," he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said no one is "above the law."

"As Donald Trump said, 'Let it come out.' I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law," Sanders said in a tweet.

"Release the Mueller report to the American people," former and presidential hopeful Rep. Beto O'Rourke tweeted.

"Attorney General Barr — release the Mueller report to the American public. Now," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also wrote in a tweet.

Warren, Harris and Sanders also created online petitions asking supporters to sign it to order the report's full release.

"This report should be made public immediately," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., tweeted.

"The Mueller report is complete. Attorney General Barr must release the full report to the public. The American people deserve to know the facts," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., tweeted.

"Special counsel Mueller’s report should be made public without any delay. The American people have a right to know its findings," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said.

"The American people deserve to know the full truth about Russia’s interference in our democracy. The Special Counsel report must be publicly released in its entirety," former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro said in a tweet.

"The patriotic action for the Attorney General is to release the entire Mueller report to the American people. We paid for it and this moment requires transparency," former Rep. John Delaney, D-Mass., said in a tweet.