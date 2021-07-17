3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in D.C. test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas delegation tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday.

The first positive test result came Friday night when a member informed the caucus that they had the coronavirus.

"Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were negative," the house said in a statement.

But on Saturday morning, two additional fully vaccinated members reported positive test results. The names of the three people have not been released.

The caucus said that it will follow current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that states that fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed to the virus do not need to take any extra precautions unless they start to show symptoms.

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols," Chairman Chris Turner said in a statement.

"This is a sober reminder that Covid is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance," he added. "Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.”

Some of the delegation had meetings this week with Sen. Joseph Manchin, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vice President Kamala Harris. It's not clear if any of those members who tested positive were in the meetings.

