With abortion curbed in Texas, new medication abortion bill about to become law

As abortion care has become significantly curtailed in Texas, with the state's novel six-week abortion ban, another bill aimed at restricting medication abortion is set to become law in the state.

The Texas state legislature advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, this week, which would limit access to medication abortion for many. As of now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. However, under the measure, it would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibits the pills from being mailed in Texas.

The bill is now on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's desk, but Abbott has yet to sign the legislation into law as of Thursday afternoon.

Abbott, a Republican, said in a tweet Wednesday that "no freedom is more precious than life itself" and "Texas will always defend the right to life."

Texas State Rep. Donna Howard, a Democrat, slammed the legislation.

"Texas Republicans have been relentless in their quest to ultimately ban all abortions," Howard said. She added that, in repeated legislative sessions, Republicans "have imposed barriers to access, forcing clinics to close and making it more and more difficult especially for low-income Texans, women of color, and those who live in our vast rural areas to obtain this safe medical procedure."

The bill's advancement comes as Texas is reeling from a new law that took effect Wednesday banning nearly all abortions in the state. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, forbids abortions after as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before most people realize they are pregnant.

The ban also prohibits state officials from enforcing the ban and instead allows individuals to sue an abortion provider or anyone who may have helped someone get an abortion after the limit and seek financial damages of up to $10,000 per defendant.

Late Wednesday, in a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court declined to block Texas' restrictive abortion law after a group of abortion rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the high court.

Medication abortion — which usually involves two pills, mifepristone and misoprostol — is the most common method used for abortions up to 10 weeks, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that studies reproductive health rights.

"In the wake of this week's devastating news around SB 8 and the Supreme Court's decision to allow it to remain in effect, I am infuriated that Texas could now face yet another medically unnecessary restriction, this time on medication abortion care. Medication abortion care, as with other methods of abortion care, has an enviable safety record in medicine," said Dr. Jamila Perritt, an OB-GYN and president and CEO with Physicians for Reproductive Health.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, when medication abortion is obtained in person or by telemedicine, the likelihood of complications is less than 1 percent.

Still, Joe Pojman, executive director of the Texas Alliance for Life, defended the bill, saying it was necessary because the FDA could permanently lift the in-person dispensing requirements for the pills.

The FDA requires mifepristone, one of the two pills, to be distributed in clinics or doctors' offices rather than prescribed and picked up at pharmacies or by mail. In May, the Biden administration announced it would review those requirements for the drug.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a group of doctors and advocates challenged the rule so patients could order it by mail. The agency temporarily eliminated the requirements on mifepristone first in July 2020, in response to a court order that was later reversed by the Supreme Court, and again in April.

"We're strongly in support of the bill" and "we're very happy it has passed, and we expect the governor to sign it into law very quickly," Pojman said.