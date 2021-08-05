AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, a leader for labor rights in Washington, dies at 72

WASHINGTON — Richard Trumka, the head of one of the nation’s largest labor unions who advocated for worker rights, died on Thursday, a senior AFL-CIO official confirmed to NBC News.

Trumka, 72, has served as president of the massive 12.5 million-member labor union for more than a decade.

"We are heartbroken to inform you that our brother and leader Rich Trumka passed away this morning at the age of 72," said Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer in a note to staff.

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, during an interview in Washington, on March 11, 2014. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The internal message described Trumka as a legend, "And he knew there was nothing more powerful than workers standing together for a better life."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shared his condolences on the Senate floor.

"It's just horrible news," he said. "We have just lost a giant. And we need him so. We will remember him forever. And his memory will, I know, importune us to do even more for working people."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.