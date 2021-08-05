AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, a leader for labor rights in Washington, dies at 72

WASHINGTON — Richard Trumka, the head of one of the nation’s largest labor unions who advocated for worker rights, died on Thursday, a senior AFL-CIO official confirmed to NBC News.
Trumka, 72, has served as president of the massive 12.5 million-member labor union for more than a decade.
"We are heartbroken to inform you that our brother and leader Rich Trumka passed away this morning at the age of 72," said Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer in a note to staff.
The internal message described Trumka as a legend, "And he knew there was nothing more powerful than workers standing together for a better life."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shared his condolences on the Senate floor.
"It's just horrible news," he said. "We have just lost a giant. And we need him so. We will remember him forever. And his memory will, I know, importune us to do even more for working people."
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.