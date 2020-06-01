After night of 'significant damage,' D.C. Mayor Bowser imposes earlier curfew, to begin at 7 p.m ET

WASHINGTON — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she is putting the nation's capital under an earlier curfew Monday night, moving the start time to 7 p.m. ET from 11 p.m. ET as it had been on Sunday.

"Tonight, I'm ordering another curfew in Washington, D.C. We want your voices to be heard, but we also want to protect the safety of everyone in our city," Bowser said at a morning press conference. The curfew will last until Tuesday morning but a specific time that it will be lifted was not provided.

Bowser's announcement of the earlier curfew Monday and Tuesday comes hours after a chaotic night of violent protests in downtown D.C., in which people started fires, including to the basement of the historic St. John's church near the White House, looted businesses across the city and vandalized numerous buildings.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Significant damage" occurred across the city, especially near Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House, said Bowser, who added, "We will not allow the continued destruction of our hometown, by people who are coming here to protest or by D.C. residents."

"We certainly empathize with the righteous cause that people are here protesting every single American should be outraged by the murder of George Floyd, however smashed windows and looting are becoming a bigger story than the broken systems that got us here," she said.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said that the destruction of property and looting were "expansive" Sunday night which occurred in northeast D.C., upper northwest D.C. and the Georgetown area. Newsham said that the "antagonists" appeared to be "organized in nature" and police had to use pepper spray and stingball grenades to control crowd activity.

Police arrested at least 88 people from Sunday's events, half of whom were charged with felony rioting, and a number of whom were also charged with burglary, Newsham said.

He said a significant number of people were also arrested for violating the city’s curfew Sunday, which began at 11 p.m. ET. The department is not done making arrests, he said, and police can use the city's CCTV system and government-owned cameras to identify perpetrators.

Asked why a policeman hit a CNN cameraman Sunday night with a baton when he was clearly carrying a camera, Newsham couldn't provide a specific answer and said only that the department has a thorough system of investigating those issues or an independent office of police complaints could launch a probe.

Bowser confirmed that the curfew Monday excludes media and essential workers and that voters will be able to go to the polls Tuesday for the primary election. Newsham said that the curfew was an "inconvenient decision" for many people and will disrupt their lives.

"This is a decision that was forced upon us by the behavior of the people who are intent on coming to our city and destroying property and hurting people," he said.