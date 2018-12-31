Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jane C. Timm

U.S. Strategic Command made an unexpected joke about American military might on Monday in its New Year's Eve message.

Noting the "big" Times Square ball drop celebration at midnight, the unified command's account tweeted, "if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger."

The joke was followed by a slickly produced video of stealth jets with the words "stealth, ready, and lethal" flashing across the screen. The tweet encourages followers to "watch to the end!" If you do, you'll see two bombs released from a plane, followed by several massive explosions.

The unified command, which is part of the Department of Defense and whose slogan is "peace is our profession," readies and controls the nation's nuclear arms, among other things. It is unclear if the tweeted joke was a reference to nuclear arms or other kinds of force. Strategic Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Twitter users responded to the New Year's Eve message with a mix of confusion and unease.

"Are we freaking BOMBING tonight????" one user asked.

This is not the first military tweet this year to raise eyebrows.

When an audio clip went viral because some heard "yanny" while others heard "laurel," the U.S. Air Force tweeted that the Taliban would have preferred to hear either word over gunfire. They later apologized and deleted the tweet.