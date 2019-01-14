Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dareh Gregorian

Long security lines plagued travelers at several airports across the country Monday as the partial government shutdown, which has left over 800,000 workers without pay, dragged on into a 24th day.

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had to wait for more than an hour for passengers to get through domestic checkpoints on Monday, the first business day after security screeners missed paychecks for the first time during the shutdown.

The long waits at all three checkpoints in the domestic terminal of the world's busiest airport were reported on its website. An airport spokesperson acknowledged the situation but said the lines were still moving.

"Lines are long this morning, but they usually are on Mondays," said Elise Durham, the airport's communications director. "We are down a few security lines, but things are moving pretty efficiently."

Durham referred reporters to the Transportation Security Administration for further information, but the agency's media line has a recorded message saying employees were unable to answer phone calls because of the lapse in federal funding.

Other airports suffered similar problems. TSA officials closed some security checkpoints at Washington Dulles International Airport after more employees than usual failed to show up for work, NBC's Washington affiliate reported. TSA officials took to Twitter to say the no-shows were because of heavy snow in the area -- not the shutdown.

A terminal at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport also remained closed Monday for a second day amid a shortage of security workers who have gone unpaid during the partial government shutdown, officials said.

There were also lengthy waits at Newark Liberty International Airport, where one Twitter user, @moderatedebate, tweeted a picture of a long, snaking line of travelers.

The TSA issued a statement acknowledging that a number of personnel didn't show up for work on Monday.

"This morning, TSA experienced a national rate of 7.6 percent unscheduled absences compared to a 3.2 percent rate one year ago, Monday, January 14, 2018," the statement said, adding that "security standards remain uncompromised at our nation's airports."

The statement did not mention airport wait times, as previous TSA statements during the shutdown have done.

There is still no end in sight to the shutdown, which is the longest in the country's history. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected a Republican senator's proposal to end the impasse.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, proposed a short-term fix over the weekend, urging Trump to reopen the government for a few weeks so that Republicans could negotiate with Democrats over border security and funding for Trump's proposed wall. If no deal were reached at the end of that time frame, the South Carolina Republican told "Fox News Sunday," Trump could then use his national emergency powers to build a wall on the southern border.

Trump nixed the idea. "I did reject it," he told reporters at the White House, adding, "I'm not looking to call" a national emergency.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside of the White House on Jan. 14, 2019. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

Earlier in the morning, Trump blamed the stalled negotiations on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "Nancy and Cryin' Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes," he tweeted. "At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault!"

At a December 11 meeting with the Democratic leaders, Trump said he would be "proud" to shut down the government over funding for his proposed border wall. "I will be the one to shut it down. I won't blame you for it," he said at the time.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll published over the weekend found that 53 percent of respondents blamed Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown, while 29 percent blame Democrats in Congress. Thirteen percent said both sides are responsible.

In the meantime, hundreds of thousands of federal workers and a large number of contractors are going without pay. Some are getting by thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Air traffic controllers working without pay at Boston's Logan International Airport tweeted out pictures of pizzas they were sent from their Canadian counterparts.

Canadian colleagues sent Boston Air Traffic Controllers pizza during the government shutdown on Jan. 11, 2019. Mark Sheehy

In Alameda, California, local businesses held afood drive over the weekend to help Coast Guard employees and other furloughed government workers get by.

Chef José Andrés tweeted that he'll be opening a kitchen on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., "to feed federal employees during the shutdown. It’s only fair to feed Americans in need!"