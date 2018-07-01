Alice Marie Johnson: My release from prison was a 'miracle'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old great-grandmother whose life sentence for a drug conviction was commuted by President Donald Trump, said Thursday that her release from prison was a "miracle" and that she will use her new freedom to help other people like her.

“I want to take this chance to try to magnify what has happened with me, so that people will remember there are people just like me who are first-time nonviolent offenders who pose no safety risk to their communities,” Johnson told "Today" — a day after being released from prison.

“I can't just walk away and forget about those who have been left behind,” she said.