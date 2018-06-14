DOJ report on Clinton probe hits its mark: Comey

The most compelling finding, one marbled throughout the 568-page report and which gives a sense of vindication to both sides, is that Comey repeatedly substituted his own judgment for department policy in making highly sensitive decisions to publicly reveal information about the Clinton probe.

"The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI," Trump wrote in a tweetstorm on the IG report Friday morning. "Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back!"

Specifically, the IG faulted Comey for going rogue by holding a news conference in which he discussed the particulars of a case against a person — Clinton — who wasn't going to be prosecuted, and for failing to directly discuss with Justice Department leaders his decision to inform Congress roughly two weeks before the election that he was essentially re-opening the case to look at Clinton emails found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop.

"We concluded that Comey's unilateral announcement was inconsistent with department policy and violated long-standing department practice and protocol by, among other things, criticizing Clinton's uncharged conduct," the IG's office wrote at one point.

"Much like with his July 5 announcement, we found that in making this decision, Comey engaged in ad hoc decision-making based on his personal views even if it meant rejecting longstanding department policy or practice," the IG's office wrote of the laptop call.

Comey, naturally, begged to differ. "I do not agree with all of the inspector general’s conclusions, but I respect the work of his office and salute its professionalism," Comey wrote in a New York Times op-ed Thursday. "All of our leaders need to understand that accountability and transparency are essential to the functioning of our democracy, even when it involves criticism. This is how the process is supposed to work."

He also pointed to two conclusions that he implied gave him comfort: The IG concluded there was no evidence of improper action in the investigation of Clinton — and that the decision not to prosecute Clinton was reasonable, as the IG wrote, "based on the prosecutors’ assessment of the facts, the law, and past department practice."

In an exchange with reporters at the White House Friday, Trump bristled at the report's finding that prosecutors were not influenced by political bias.

"That wasn't the correct opinion, and that was ridiculous," Trump said, as he implied that he had read the lengthy report. "That was the most biased set of circumstances I've ever seen in my life. Honestly, to read it was very sad."

While the report does not in and of itself explore the question of whether Comey's firing could amount to an effort by Trump to obstruct justice, it does provide evidence that his dismissal could have been warranted for other reasons.

Indeed, its conclusions reflect the case that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made in a May 9, 2017, letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions advocating for the removal of Comey based on his handling of the Clinton probe, and a contemporary letter Sessions wrote to Trump making the same recommendation.