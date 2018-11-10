Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Ali Vitali and Phil Helsel

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum will hold a news conference on Saturday afternoon about the ongoing certification process in the race, his campaign announced on Friday evening.

Gillum, the current mayor of Tallahassee, conceded to the Republican candidate, former U.S. representative Ron DeSantis, on the night of Tuesday’s election.

But since then the gap between the two candidates has appeared to narrow, and Gillum’s campaign on Thursday released a statement about counting "every single vote" while not explicitly calling for a recount.

As of Friday afternoon, Gillum trails DeSantis by around 36,000 votes, according to NBC News. Just before midnight on election night, Gillum trailed by about 76,500 votes.

The Gillum campaign statement Thursday said that since election night "it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported."

"Our campaign, along with our attorney Barry Richard, is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any outcome, including a state-mandated recount," the Gillum campaign statement said.

On Friday, the Gillum campaign put out a media advisory simply stating: "Mayor Andrew Gillum and attorney Barry Richard will address the media on Saturday, November 8, to discuss the ongoing certification process in the Florida governor’s race."

The news conference will happen at 3 p.m. The vote count was expected to be done at noon on Saturday, state officials had said.

Florida law requires a machine recount if the difference between the candidates is less than 0.5 percent. If the second set of unofficial returns shows a margin 0.25 percent or less, a manual recount is ordered, according to state law.

President Donald Trump weighed into the close race on Friday, tweeting about both the race between Gillum and DeSantis as well as another close race for U.S. Senate in Florida between Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson against Republican Rick Scott, which appears headed for a recount.

"Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him "back into play." Bill Nelson conceded Election - now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy!" Trump tweeted.

Gillum responded with a tweet of his own: "What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote — and you, of course," Gillum wrote. "Count every vote."

As of Friday evening, DeSantis has 49.6 percent to Gillum’s 49.2 percent, according to NBC News. In the Scott-Nelson race, the gap is 50.1 percent to Nelson’s 49.9 percent.