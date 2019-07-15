Breaking News Emails
The quartet of progressive congresswomen of color whom President Donald Trump has repeatedly insulted in recent days has scheduled a press conference Monday afternoon to respond to his onslaught of attacks.
Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — nicknamed as "the squad" — will hold the news conference at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The foursome will use the conference to "respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s openly racist comments attacking the duly elected members of Congress," they said in a release announcing the event.
Trump on Monday stepped up his attacks on the congresswomen, accusing them of "hating" the United States and Israel and loving terrorists and saying they should feel free to leave the country if they're not happy here.
Trump first went after the quartet over the weekend, tweeting that they should "go back" to the countries they came from — even though three of them are from the United States — and has repeatedly doubled down since.
His incessant lashing-out prompted lawmakers of both parties to condemn his remarks.