AP African American Studies course rejected by Florida to undergo revision, College Board says

The College Board said Tuesday it would release a new framework for the Advanced Placement course in African American Studies that was blocked by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis from being offered in Florida high schools.

The nonprofit organization, which oversees the nationwide Advanced Placement program, announced that on Feb. 1 it would "release the official framework" for an AP African American Studies course which it said has been under development since March.

The move comes a week after the DeSantis administration sent a letter to the College Board rejecting the course, saying, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

A spokesperson for the College Board did not respond to questions about whether the change was a direct result of Florida's rejection of the course.

The organization previously said it was piloting the course at 60 high schools and that it routinely gathers feedback before offering its courses more broadly.

“The official course framework incorporates this feedback and defines what students will encounter on the AP Exam for college credit and placement,” the College Board said Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Education, which had opposed the curriculum, said it welcomed the forthcoming revisions, even though they have not yet been released.

"We are glad the College Board has recognized that the originally submitted course curriculum is problematic, and we are encouraged to see the College Board express a willingness to amend," Alex Lanfranconi, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement. "AP courses are standardized nationwide, and as a result of Florida’s strong stance against identity politics and indoctrination, students across the country will consequentially have access to an historically accurate, unbiased course."

Lanfranconi said that he anticipated the removal of content on topics "that violate our laws," including critical race theory, Black queer studies and intersectionality.

DeSantis, who won re-election in November and is seen a potential 2024 presidential candidate, had criticized the inclusion of material on queer theory as recently as Monday.

"Who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids," DeSantis said. "And so, when you look and see they have stuff about intersectionality, abolishing prisons — that’s a political agenda. That’s the wrong side of the line for Florida’s standards."

DeSantis has made education and other social issues a key part of his administration. Last year, he signed into law legislation dubbed the ‘Stop WOKE Act,’ which restricts how race and gender is discussed in classrooms.

The White House last week criticized DeSantis' opposition to the AP course, calling it "incomprehensible."

“If you think about the study of Black Americans, that is what he wants to block,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing. “They didn’t block AP European History.”