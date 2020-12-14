Attorney General William Barr to depart administration, Trump announces

Attorney General Bill Barr will leave his position later this month, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Monday.

The news comes not long after Barr said there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, defying Trump, who has made baseless claims the basis of a failed legal bid to overturn the results and stay in power.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump tweeted. "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."

He added, "Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!"

Barr took over the role after Trump was at loggerheads with his previous attorney general over the Russia investigation.