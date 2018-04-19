Barbara Bush remembered as fierce and loyal champion of family and literacy

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, said "countless families now have the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives" thanks to Bush's decades of work to promote literacy.

"She will be missed," the Carters said in a joint statement.

Bush became a passionate advocate for literacy during the 1980s as statistics indicated that millions of adults couldn't read above a fourth-grade level, the office of her husband of 73 years, George H.W. Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, said Tuesday.

For the rest of her life as her health allowed, Bush tirelessly unveiled billboards, visited Head Start classes, supported alternative school programs for at-risk students and showed up for public events to champion the cause.

"If more people could read or write, we could be much closer to solving so many other problems that our country faces," the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which Bush co-founded in 1989, quoted her as having said.

Former President George W. Bush, Bush's son, called his mother "a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions."

Likewise, James Baker, who was secretary of state and White House chief of staff during the administration of George H.W. Bush, remembered Barbara Bush on Tuesday as "a passionate voice for volunteerism and the view that everyone should believe in something larger than self."

"Barbara Bush challenged each of us to build a better world by empowering people through literacy," Baker said.

In a statement, Baker sounded another consistent theme: Barbara Bush's loyalty and dedication to her sprawling family.

"As only one of two women in American history who can be called First Lady and First Mother, she was matriarch of a family that remains as dedicated to public service as it was to politics," he said.